Madisonville-North Hopkins Cross Country teams

Madisonville-North Hopkins Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams both finished Region 1 runner ups this past weekend

Madisonville-North Hopkins boys and girls cross country teams will both advance to the state cross country meet after both finished the 3A Region 1 in the runner up spot.

For the girls team the top finishers were Madyson Johnson who was second with a time of 20:19.55, Katie Gillette who finished fourth with a time of 20:41.37 , and Joy Alexander who claimed the 10th spot in 21:08.37. Teammates Laci Ray finished 26th, Coley Mitchell finished 29th, Emma Evans finished 45, and Maria Diaz finished 68th.

