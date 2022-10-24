Madisonville-North Hopkins boys and girls cross country teams will both advance to the state cross country meet after both finished the 3A Region 1 in the runner up spot.
For the girls team the top finishers were Madyson Johnson who was second with a time of 20:19.55, Katie Gillette who finished fourth with a time of 20:41.37 , and Joy Alexander who claimed the 10th spot in 21:08.37. Teammates Laci Ray finished 26th, Coley Mitchell finished 29th, Emma Evans finished 45, and Maria Diaz finished 68th.
For the boys team the top finishers are Drew Burden who was second with a time of 16:40.97, Dakota Evans who came in 4th with a time of 16:57.55 and Lucas Offutt who crossed the line in 5th with a time of 16:58.19. Teammates Maddox Knight finished 15th, Brody Duncan finished 39th, Gavin Beard finished 40th, and Luka Celik finished 50th.
The KHSAA State Cross Country meet will be held this Saturday at the Bourbon Cross Country Course in Paris, Kentucky. The 3A boys event will start at 2:45 p.m., while the girls race will get under way at 3:35 p.m.
