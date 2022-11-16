Madisonville-North Hopkins senior J.J. Brown signed his national letter of intent on Tuesday night, declaring his intention of continuing his soccer career at Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights, KY.

Brown led the Maroons this season in scoring, booting in 36 goals while helping lead Madisonville to the second round of the state soccer tournament.

