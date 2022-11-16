Madisonville-North Hopkins senior J.J. Brown signed his national letter of intent on Tuesday night, declaring his intention of continuing his soccer career at Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights, KY.
Brown led the Maroons this season in scoring, booting in 36 goals while helping lead Madisonville to the second round of the state soccer tournament.
“He has left a big legacy here at North soccer,” said head coach Christakis Agisilaou. “What a career he had here for us! Everyone here is super proud of him, I think I can speak for several people here. He has definitely left a legacy.”
Like so many other local youngsters, Brown began his career at the YMCA. He then advanced through the Hopkins County Youth Soccer leagues and moved onto teams in Evansville. From there he traveled to Italy and Spain, where he played with some of the best young soccer players in the world.
Upon returning to the US, he headed to continue his career at Barca Academy in Arizona, a residency academy for FC Barcelona, a professional soccer team based in Spain. But when COVID-19 brought those plans to a standstill, Brown returned home to Madisonville.
“I haven’t been around J.J. a lot, soccer is very very new to me, but I can tell you just from watching him that J.J. is an impressive athlete,” said MNHHS athletic director Brock Shoulders.
Playing the last two years of his high school career in maroon, Brown managed to lead Madisonville both years in scoring, hitting 32 goals as a junior and 36 as a senior.
“I just want to say thank you for everyone who came, all of my friends and teammates, and everyone who has supported me,” Brown said.
The NKU Norse went 4-11-2 this season, meaning Brown could look to be an instant playmaker when he starts his career next fall.
