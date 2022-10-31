The Lady Maroons hosted Mercy last night in the opening round of the State Volleyball tournament. The completion of that game came after press time but will be recapped in tomorrow’s edition of The Messenger.
The winner of that match will travel to George Rodgers Clark High School in Winchester on Saturday for a 7 p.m. match.
