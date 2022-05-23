Madisonville-North Hopkins’ baseball season came to an end on Sunday in a 13-0 loss to Lyon County in the opening round of the Region 2 tournament in Hopkinsville.
Oddly the regional tournament started on a Sunday afternoon this year, due largely to conflicts with various schools’ graduations and the threat of rain that has been a constant throughout the season.
Luke Barton started things off for the Maroons with a base hit. Ty Wheeler followed up with a line drive single to right field to advance Barton to third.
Unfortunately Madisonville would be unable to capitalize, leaving both runners stranded.
The Lyons would score two runs in the bottom half to take an early 2-0 lead. Then add three in the second and five in the third to go ahead 10-0.
In the top of the fourth, Hunter Gossett would pick up a single but the Maroons just couldn’t get things going against Lyon County’s offense. The Lyons would add three more in the bottom of the fourth to go ahead 13-0 and claim victory.
North ends there season with a record of 12-17
The Maroons were lead this season by (Sr) Hunter Gossett with 33 hits 34 RBI with a batting average of .423 and pitcher (Jr) Eric Farmer who finished with a record of 3W-2L and a ERA of 2.21. Landon Cline led the pitching staff in strikeouts with 46. Farmer and Jackson Boggs each had 34 Ks.
The Maroons will graduate five seniors this season, including Luke Barton, Landon Cline, Hunter Gossett, Parker Mathis and Chris More.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.