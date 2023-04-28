Friday Night at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School, Maroon senior LaJuan McAdoo put pen to paper and made it official by signing his letter of intent to play football for Hanover Collage in Hanover, Indiana.
McAdoo was also honored this past week in the KAAA Conference in Louisville as part of the (All-Resiliency Team). LaJuan suffered a broken leg in April of 2022 and had to work to get back for his senior year of football.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.