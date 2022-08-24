In the last three games, the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons soccer team has gone 1-2 for an overall 4-3 record before they head south to Christian County tonight.
Last Tuesday the Maroons traveled to Daviess County, losing 2-0 to take their second loss of the year. Goalie Will Sampson had five saves for the game.
On Saturday the Maroons traveled to Louisville to play the number one team in the state, St. Xavier Tigers who coming into the game hadn’t lost a match and were averaging six goals a game.
North held their own with the Tigers, falling short of the upset with a final score of 2-1. North’s Ivan Juarez had the only goal for the Maroons but Goalie Will Sampson was a Beast at the net holding the Tigers to only two goals. He had a total of 11 saves for the game.
North traveled to Caldwell County Tuesday night to battle another Tiger in Princeton but this time came home with the big Win 12-2.
Madisonville handed the Tigers their second loss for the season going on a scoring frenzy led by Eli Redpath with 3 goals and one assist. Teammates Logan Terry, Ryerson Brower and Maverick Peyton each had two goals a piece.
Kyle Yates, Jackson Elkins and Ivan Juarez added a goal a piece with Juarez also getting a assist. North Hopkins had several assist in the game from Dru Lile, Sam Dodds, JJ Brown, Kuper Chapman and Maddox Schneider. Goalie Will Sampson recorded two saves in the game.
In JV action, North had wins over Paducah Tilghman 1-0 and Caldwell County 4-0.
With the win, the Maroons look to get back on track headed into tonight’s game.
