What started out in a Rec Soccer league Madisonville-North Hopkins has created buzz of a potential All-American in Hopkins County
JJ Brown started out in a YMCA Soccer league in Hopkins County just like a lot of other kids do, but for this young man, it has turned into something more.
Growing up he fell in love with the game at a early age and started to hone his skills to get stronger and better at the game of soccer.
JJ Brown advanced quickly through Hopkins County Youth soccer leagues and his family started talking travel teams. He finally landed in Evansville for a few seasons.
As he grew and advanced he was given opportunities to travel overseas to play on teams in Italy and Spain, something that a kid from Kentucky rarely gets to do. With his parents by his side, he left the states and played with some of the best in the world in his age group.
“My parents went with me overseas to play in Italy and Spain so I wasn’t alone and without them there is no way I would be where I’m at today,” he said. “Once we got back in the states I got an offer to play for a team in Arizona. This time I went alone.”
His plans at Barca Academy in Arizona, however, quickly evaporated, just like everything else did in 2020.
“We stayed in basically dorms just like college kids do but that all came to a end due to COVID,” said Brown.
After COVID-19, hit JJ and his family decided it was time to come back home and enroll at Madisonville-North Hopkins to finish his high school career.
Since joining the Maroons soccer team, JJ has scored 52 goals and as of Sept. 16 was ranked 19th in the state in scoring, 23rd in assist and 13th in points.
“(Being an All-American) has always been a goal in life, but one I really never thought was reachable,” he said. “Just being mentioned in the running is also a honor.”
