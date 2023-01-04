Tuesday night was a big night for the Madisonville-North Hopkins Swim and Dive team, who kicked off 2023 by defeating Butler and Ohio counties at a tri-meet in Hartford.
The Maroons took first place in the girls and boys 200 medley, the girls 200 free relay and the girls and boys 400 free relay event.
