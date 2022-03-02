Henderson County (22-4) Madisonville-North Hopkins (25-5) came into last night’s girls semifinals as the top two teams in the 2nd Region. Earlier this season the Lady Colonels handed the Lady Maroons a 76-35 loss, but coach Jeff Duvall and his squad were determined not to let that loss define them.
While the Lady Maroons might not have emerged victorious, last night’s loss was a lot more respectable. Madisonville played a close games with the Lady Colonels before ultimately falling 48-34.
The Lady Maroons jumped out to a 4-0 lead early in the first period and from there the Lady Colonels matched Madisonville shot for shot for the first six minutes. As the quarter wound down, Henderson pulled even with less than 0:30 on the clock, but a late foul sent Amari Lovan to the line. She went two-for-two to put her team back on top with ten to go. The Lady Colonels got fouled trying to take a buzzer beating jump shot that sent Henderson’s leading scorer Jarie Thomas to the line. She sank one-of-two to end the period with Madisonville up 14-13.
Jaycee Noffsinger nailed a three to open the second box, but a 4-0 run by the Lady Colonels would tie the game up at 17. Henderson would match Madisonville shot-for-shot until converting a defensive rebound into a go ahead basket with less than two minutes left in the half. The Lady Maroons head to the locker room trailing 23-22.
In the third quarter, it was the Lady Maroons’ turn to chase the Lady Colonels, with Henderson jumping out to five point lead. Madisonville was outscored 10-6 in the period, heading into the final box trailing 33-28.
Henderson extended their lead to 12 by the mid-point in the quarter, while Madisonville took a hit as Kailey Barber was packed off the court and into the locker with an unknown injury. Shortly afterwards Noffsinger fouled out of the game, leaving Madisonville two starters down. A minute later LaGrange also fouled out. The Lady Colonels held on to take a 48-34 win to advance to the finals on Friday.
Madisonville 14-8-6-6—34
Henderson 13-10-10-15—48
Madisonville scoring: LaGrange 14, Whitsell 10, Noffsinger 4, Hallum 2, Sword 2, Lovan 2
Local players named of the all region team included:
Mercy Sutton — HCCHS
Brooklyn Clark — HCCHS
Emily Jones — HCCHS
2nd Region Player of the Year
Camryn LaGrange — MNHHS
