While Madisonville-North Hopkins continues to maintain a spot in the top 25 softball teams in the state of Kentucky, the Lady Maroons have also broken into the top 25 in several state-wide statistical categories released by the KHSAA.
Brenna Sherman is currently 15th in the state in homeruns, having hit 14 dingers for the Lady Maroons this season.
Although Sherman is the only member of the team to currently be ranked in the top 25 in any category as an individual, as a team the Lady Maroons’ performance has put them near the top in several other areas.
As of Monday Madisonville was ranked ninth in the state for team batting average at .422, 18th in team homeruns with 16, 20th in runs with 161 and 23rd in RBIs with 134.
The Lady Maroons are neck-and-neck with Henderson County in the 2nd Region standings this season. The Lady Colonels currently have a one game edge with a 14-1 season record to the Lady Maroons’ 13-2. The regional rivals have yet to meet this season with both games that have been on the schedule having been rained out, including last night.
With only two weeks left in the regular season, the Lady Maroons still have their hands full as they continue what the Kentucky Softball Coaches’ Association has ranked as the 9th toughest schedule in high school softball. In the next 12 days they are scheduled to play four games against top 25 teams. On Saturday Madisonville is scheduled to play No. 25 Christian County, who they’ve already beaten once this season. They will then host No. 6 Daviess on Monday before trying for the third time to face No. 4 Henderson County on Tuesday. Then, next Friday, they are scheduled to host No. 12 Warren East.
