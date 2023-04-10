The Lady Maroons went 3-0 over the weekend at the Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic, outscoring the competition 35-8 to advance to 11-3 on the season.
Madisonville-North 6
Central Hardin 5
In game one of the three game series, sophomore hurler Mackenzie Stoltz picked up the win, breaking a late game tie with Central Harden County with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Lady Maroons a 6-5 victory.
The Lady Maroon grabbed a three run lead in the bottom of the first off the bat of Chloe Young, who doubled to center field to score Zoe Davis, Jaycee Noffsinger and Brenna Sherman.
The Lady Maroons held the Lady Bruins in the second while adding another run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI by Zoe Davis that scored Kennedy Justice from second to make it 4-0.
In the top of the third the Lady Bruins hit the board scoring two runs to pull within two of Madisonville 4-2.
In the bottom of the fourth the Lady Maroon Jaycee Noffsinger hit a single to left field to score Davis from to stretch Madisonville’s led to 5-2.
The Lady Bruins rallied in the top of the seventh on a three run homerun to tie the games at 5-5 headed to the bottom of the seventh.
With the game tied and two on base Lady Maroon Mackenzie Stoltz nailed a shot to centerfield to score Jaycee Noffsinger from second to give the Lady Maroons a 6-5 win.
Mackenzie Stoltz took the win for the Lady Maroon pitching all seven innings allowing eight hits, five runs and striking out seven.
2B: C.Young TB: J.Noffsinger 4, C.Young 3, A.Davis 2, B.Sherman 2, M.Stoltz 2, K.Justice 1 SB: Z.Davis
Madisonville-North 11
Collins 3
After a tough start in the first game, Madisonville turned up the heat in game two, smoking Collins High School 11-3.
After two scoreless inning to start the contest, Madisonville got on the board in the top third inning off the bat of Jaycee Noffsinger who hit an RBI single to center to score Sydney Skeen from third, giving them a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Maroons added two more runs in the top of the fourth to stretch their lead to 3-0.
Madisonville put up seven more runs in the top of the fifth inning to stretch their lead to 10-0.
The Lady Titans managed to add three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to get on the board at 10-3.
In the top of the sixth Addy Prow hit a single to left, scoring Brenna Sherman from third to make it 11-3.
Sydney Skeen earned the win for the Lady Maroons pitching all seven innings allowing seven hits, three runs, and striking out one.
2B: B.Harris, C.Young, M.Stoltz HR: M.Stoltz TB: M.Stoltz 6, C.Young 3, J.Noffsinger 2, S.Skeen 2, A.Prow 2, Z.Davis 2, B.Harris2, K.Seargent 1, B.Sherman 1, SB: A.Prow 2, Z.Davis, M.Stoltz, B.Sherman E: A.Prow, K.Seargent
Madisonville-North 18
Franklin Simpson o
In the third game the Lady Maroons shutout the Franklin-Simpson Lady Wildcats 18-0.
Stoltz and Sydney Skeen went two innings each, allowing a combined three hits and no runs. The win went to Stoltz.
Mackenzie Stoltz got the win for the Lady Maroons allowing two hits , zero runs, and two strike outs over two innings. Lady Maroon Sydney Skeen came in for relief throwing two innings allowing one hit, and zero runs.
2B: K. Justice, S .Skeen, Z. Davis, K. Seargent 3B: B. Sherman K. Justice, M. Stoltz TB: K. Justice 6, K. Seargent 5, Z. Davis 4, B. Sherman 3, M. Stoltz 3, C. Young 2, S. Skeen 2, A. Jones 1, J. Noffsinger 1, A. Prow 1 SF: A. Prow SB: B. Sherman, Z. Davis, E. Seargent CS: K. Justice, C. Young
