Madisonville-North Hopkins senior Marcus Eaves will suit up again this weekend when he represents the Maroons and all of Kentucky in the 30th annual Kentucky Ohio All Star Game, “The Battle at the Border”
The 6’4” guard will be one of 15 players from the Bluegrass to appear in the game, which will pit the best of Kentucky against the best of Ohio. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Connor Convocation Center in Crestview Hills, KY.
