The Lady Maroons volleyball team is off to the 7th District Championship thanks to a straight set victory over Hopkins County Central Tuesday night in Princeton.
Madisonville punched their tickets to the final by handling the Lady Storm 3-0 (25-18, 25-5, 25-12) to advance to Thursday's final against host Caldwell County.
North edged out a tight first set and then turned on the engines to drive past Central and pick up the win.
"I couldn't have asked for more from the girls tonight," said North head volleyball coach Abigail Sanderson.
The key to victory for the Lady Maroons was their serving accuracy, which made them a constant threat to start rallies, allowed them to keep possession and didn't give the Lady Storm easy points to get back in the match, said Sanderson.
"Out serves is what dominated that game," she said. "Today we went on more serving runs than anything else."
In the opening set, the teams were tied at three and traded long scoring runs to meet up again tied at 15. North opened up a 13-5 lead early, but the Lady Storm found their groove to climb back into things.
Eventually, North called the first timeout of the match, getting the game to 14-13, and then took the lead after the breakm going up 16-15. Then the Lady Maroons took control, closing the set on a 9-3 rally to move out in front one set up.
The scoring run seemed to deplete the Lady Storm and the momentum carried into the second set.
Natalie Collier started the second set serving and went on an 11-point serving run to all but secure the set early.
"We've been working hard on our serving all season," said Collier. "I've been working a lot on my serving and slowly perfecting i, so I can start long rallies."
Collier's hard work was on full display.
The Lady Maroons continued dominating the match from there, allowing just five points by Central to take the set 25-5.
"It wasn't like they gave up,
See Handle/Page B2
they were giving us hard balls down, but we were just ending points and putting stuff away," said Sanderson. "We just worked hard today. I recorded it and the entire set lasted 12 and half minutes, which is insane for volleyball. They worked hard, and the energy level was their more than it has been all season."
Collier echoed her coach's feelings about the dominating second set.
"Second set, we realized we needed to keep our energy up because they were going to come back with even higher energy to get back in the game," she said. "We knew we had to get our serves in, our hits in, and handle the response."
With the two set lead, North cruised through the third, forcing Central to call an early timeout trailing 8-2.
Then a bad night turned worse for Central when their leaded, Zoie Larkins, twisted her knee midway through the third and was forced to sit the rest of the match. Her teamates responded by going on a four-point run and staying within striking distance for a couple of points.
A lead that was a big as eight points dwindled all the way to three, but it proved too little too late. After the score got to 15-12, North closed out without allowing another point. It was Collier's turn to serve again, and she went on her second 10-point serving rally to end the match.
The Lady Maroons are now off to the district final to face a familiar opponent in Caldwell County on Thursday at 6 p.m.
"We know we will be exactly here Thursday," said Sanderson. "They know the gym, they know the girls, they know what they're playing against, and if they keep the energy up like tonight, we can play against anybody."
Caldwell won both the matchups this season, beating North 3-0 (25-20, 25-9, 25-10) at home back in September and 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-17) on the road earlier this month.
"We are looking at a big competition with Caldwell, one of our biggest rivals," said Collier. "We are just looking for a big game."
For Central, the defeat means an early end to the year. The loss puts them at 11-8 for the season and makes them 0-3 against the Lady Maroons for the year.
