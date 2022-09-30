As all eyes turn to next week’s District 7 soccer tournament, the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons are ended the season on a hot streak, closing out the season not just with a six game winning streak, but taking out 13th ranked McCracken County on Thursday night to close the season.
After starting the season 3-3, the Maroons got hot. Red hot. Since August 23, Madisonville has gone 12-2 to end the regular season at 15-5.
Since Augusts 29, the Maroons have gone 10-1 in the regular season as of Friday. Madisonville-North Hopkins closed out the regular season Friday night against Fort Campbell.
In Thursdays game against McCracken County the Maroons beat the Mustangs 5-3. The Maroons where led by Eli Redpath with two goals and two assist, Ivan Juarez finished with one goal and one assist, Dru Lile had one goal and one assist and Nelson Menjivar-Villalobos finished with one goal for the win. GoalKeeper Will Sampson had three saves in the game and Ethan Peyton finished with two saves for the Maroons.
Madisonville played their final game of the regular season last night at home against Fort Campbell. That match ended after press time.
With only three teams in the district, the Maroons claim the regular season title and advance automatically to the District Championship, which will be played next Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. in Princeton. They are also automatically locked into the Regional tournament.
