The Lady Maroons traveled to Henderson on Monday for their second soccer game of the season, picking up a loss to drop to 1-1.
Madisonville goalie Alania Grace had 10 saves in the contest, but the Lady Colonels still managed to net five goals on the night, going on to claim a 5-1 win.
Kailey Barber scored the only goal for the Lady Maroons in the match.
The Lady Maroons get a brief break before traveling to Gatlinburg, TN this weekend for the Smoky Mountain Cup. Madisonville will play three games in three days.
