Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 2:46 am
The Lady Maroons split a pair of games this weekend to drop to 2-1 on the season.
On Friday Madisonville-North Hopkins headed to Owensboro for the Independence Bank Tip-Off Classic, hosted by Owensboro Catholic.
In their first game of the young season, the Lady Purples handed the Lady Maroons their first loss of the season, claiming a one-sided 62-30 loss.
Emilee Hallum led the Madisonville scoring effort, posting 14 points in the game. Destiny Whitsell scored eight, while Amari Lovan and Jaycee Noffsinger each put up four.
Saturday the Lady Maroons traveled to Indiana to play Tecumseh High School and flipped the script, grabbing their second win of the season in a decisive 67-43 victory.
Destiny Whitsell finished with 16 points and went 6 of 8 on the free throw line. Riley Sword finished with 16, 3 of 6 from the 3 point line and 3 of 4 from the charity stripe. Emilee Halum finished with 13 , Jaycee Noffsinger had 12 and Amari Lovan had 4, while Kailey Barber and Katelyn McGowan finished with 3 points in the win.
North went 10 for 31 behind the arc, and made 15 of 31 from the charity stripe.
The Lady Maroons played Trigg County last night after press time.
