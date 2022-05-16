Hopkins County was well represented among the more than 11,000 archers from 31 different states that competed in the NASP National Tournament over the weekend in Louisville.
Leading the way was Madisonville-North Hopkins. The Maroon archers placed 31st out of 215 high schools in the event with a team score of 3,336. That surpasses the score of 3,250 required for high school teams to qualify for the NASP Championship (formerly the NASP World Tournament) in June.
The Maroons were led by junior Zeke Franklin who turned in a 284 with 16 tens. That placed him 284 out of 5,952 boys in the overall standings. Second on the list was Madisonville’s highest finishing female archer, Jadin Lile. She turned in a 281 with 16 tens, finishing 318 of 5,352 girls.
The rest of the top ten for Madisonville were:
Name Score Tens Overall Rank
Addie Burns 281 15 325 of 5,325
Allen Young 280 15 497 of 5,952
Iliana Deras 280 15 497 of 5,952
Caitlin McClain 280 12 409 of 5,352
Natalie Goshen 279 14 444 of 5,352
Jayden Reeves 279 452 of 5,352
Maddie Ziegler 274 13 452 of 5,352
Nathan Gillette 273 11 1,035 of 5,952
Two local middle schools competed in the National competition over the weekend, led by James Madison Middle School. The Patriots shot a 3,149, finishing in 95th out of 205 middle schools. They hit 94 tens in the event. Their score came up one point shy of the 3,150 needed to qualify for the NASAP Championship.
Eighth grader Riley Peyton once again led the way for James Madison, scoring a 278 with 12 tens to finish 665 out of 5,952 boys in the event.
Fellow eighth grader Lukas Brewer was second for the patriots, turning in a 277 with 11 ten to finish 745, The top placing girl for James Madison was in the third spot, shooting a 270 with 10 tens to finish 1,110 out of 5,352 girls in the event.
The remainder of the Patriots top ten were:
Name Score Tens Overall Rank
Zoe Barger 265 9 1,585 of 5,352
Abbigail Mathias 265 8 1,609 of 5,352
Kendall Patterson 263 8 1,1779 of 5,352
Aubrie McGuyer 259 3 2,211 of 5,352
Tyler Rose 256 9 2,763 of 5,952
Westyn Miles 256 9 2,781 of 5,952
Keagan Gish 254 6 2,995 of 5,352
Browning Springs Middle School also fielded a full team for the event. The Bears shot a 2,934 with 87 tens to finish 202 of 205 middle school teams.
They were led by eighth grader Aidan Kelley who shot a 285 with 16 tens to finish 246 of 5,952 boys, and Gabriel Chamberlain who shot a 270 with 13 tens to finish 1,308 of 5,952. Third was the highest finishing girls on the squad, Beyli Deras. She turned in a 265 with eight tens to finish 1,596 of 5,352 girls.
The rest of the BSMS top ten were:
Name Score Tens Overall Rank
Alex Garrot 255 10 2,860 of 5,952
Feai Yandall 253 9 3,046 of 5,952
Bret Adamson 251 9 3,235 of 5,952
Melody Kincaid 251 6 2,861 of 5,352
Brody Smith 249 2 3,475 of 5,952
Bailey Eison 245 3 3,352 of 5,352
Brantley Clark 231 4 4,613 of 5,352
The only elementary archer to make the trip to Louisville was West Hopkins’ fourth grader Cooper Winstead.
At national he shot a 277 with 13 tens, placing him 726 out of 5,952 boys over all. He finished 28th in the elementary boys division, meaning he shot well enough to advance to the NASP Championship in June as an individual.
