Tuesday the North Hopkins Lady Maroons traveled to Hopkinsville to start the season against the Lady Tigers and came home with a 65-25 win.
The Lady Maroons got on the board first, going up 3-0 just 90 seconds into the contest, and from there they wouldn’t look back. They led 29-7 by the end of the first, and 47-11 by the half.
Madisonville allowed just three points in the fourth period, while scoring 29 to take a 58-14 lead into the the last quarter.
In the fourth, the Lady Colonels managed just four points during the first 6:30 of play, but rallied late, scoring seven in the final 90 seconds to finish 65-25.
Amari Loven led the Lady Maroons with 14 points, four rebounds and six assist. Junior Guard Emilee Hallum added 13 points and went 4 of 7 from the three point line. Riley Sword had 11 points, five rebounds , six assist, and two steals, while Jaycee Noffsinger had eight points and seven rebounds with three steal. {span}Destiny Whitsell finished with seven points and five rebounds. The Lady Maroons will play Bowling Green December 2nd at Owensboro Catholic in the Independence Bank Tip-Off Classic.
