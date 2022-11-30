DUVALL.jpg

Lady Maroon head coach Jeff Duvall talks to his team during their season opening win at Hopkinsville on Tuesday.

 Derek Harper / KNE

Tuesday the North Hopkins Lady Maroons traveled to Hopkinsville to start the season against the Lady Tigers and came home with a 65-25 win.

The Lady Maroons got on the board first, going up 3-0 just 90 seconds into the contest, and from there they wouldn’t look back. They led 29-7 by the end of the first, and 47-11 by the half.

