Lady Maroon seniors Kennedy Justice and Lillie Carman got their final year of high school off in style on Monday night, pouring in four goals each to lead Madisonville-North Hopkins to a 10-0 victory over the Lady Colonels of Christian County at Donley Field in Madisonville.
Madisonville has dominated the series between the two teams, holding a 13-0 record against their neighbors to the south since 2001.
The Lady Maroons wasted no time taking charge of the contest. With thirty minutes left in the first half, Kailey Barber fed the ball to Justice who put Madisonville on the board at 1-0. Justice picked up a second goal during the half, while Lillie Carman would add three to boost their team to a 5-0 lead by the halftime break.
Madisonville kept the intensity high coming back from the break. Justice picked up two more goals, with Morgan Spain and Carman each booting one in to put the Lady Maroons up 9-0. Sophomore Katie Parrish would finally bring the game to an end, kicking in her first goal of the season and putting Madisonville up 10-0.
Justice and Carman led the Lady Maroons with four points each. backed up by Spain and Parrish who both had one goal. Madison Hill, Bri Harris, Kailey Barber and Carman each were scored with two assists in the contest, while Justice had one assist.
Madisonville continued their 2022 campaign last night, traveling to Bowling Green to face the Greenwood Lady Gators. That game was completed after press time.
