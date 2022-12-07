Tuesday night the Maroons boys basketball team traveled to Christian County and edged out a win 54-49.
Madisonville hit the board first with a three pointer from Brayden Butler and by the end of the first quarter the Maroons had taken a 13-8 lead. In the second quarter the Colonels defense held Marcus Eaves in check, and the senior managed just six points in the first half.
The Maroons still headed to the locker room with a 30-23 lead.
The third quarter was all about defense, with both team turning in a low scoring eight minutes. The Maroons still outscored the Colonels 10-8 to go up 40-31.
Eaves found himself in foul trouble in the third, eventually fouling out on a call many fans found controversial.
Without Eaves in the fourth quarter, both teams found themselves at the free-throw line a lot with the Maroons going six of 10 from the stripe at the end of the game with a final score of 54-48 Maroon win.
DeAaron Watkins led the Maroons with 12 points and eight rebounds. Lajuan McAdoo finished with 11 points, going two of four behind the arc and three of five at the stripe. Brayden Butler had 10 points, two of four from behind the arc, four rebounds, and two of four at the freethrow line. Tre Carney finished with five points, Nyeem Peyton had four points going two for two at the freethrow line. Danye Frazier and Destin Cheirs both finished with two points in the game. As a team the Maroons shot 65.2% at the freethrow line going 15 of 23.
Marcus Eaves had just eight points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Maroons in his lowest scoring game of the year. In his previous two outings for the Maroons he had scored 25 and 32 points. Even with the slow game, the transfer is still averaging 21.7 PPG.
The Maroons will host Henderson County on Friday night with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
