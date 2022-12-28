Madisonville-Maroons claimed victory in the first round of the Panama City Marlin Christmas Classic by snatching victory from White County High School of Sparta, TN on a literal last second foul by the Warriors.
To start the game the Warriors set the pace and quickly took a early lead after Thomas Paul came out of the gate blazin, putting up 12 points in the first quarter. By the end of the first the Warriors had taken a 22-16 lead.
In the second quarter Maroons DeAaron Watkins was setting the pace for Madisonville and by halftime he had 11 points. But once again the Maroons could not keep Paul from scoring and by halftime he had 20 of the teams 40 points. The Maroons went into halftime down by seven at 40-33.
Coming out of locker room, Madisonville found themselves struggling to put points on the board but managed to keep the Warriors in arms reach. By the end of the third the Warriors had stretched it out to a eight point lead 53-45.
Still down by eight with 2:30 left to play, the Maroons finally found their footing. Marcus Eaves and Freshman DeAaron Watkins, led a Madisonville drive and sank several free throws to pull even as the clock wound down.
With just a second left on the clock, the Warriors fouled Marcus Eaves, who was 80ft from the goal and not much of a threat of throwing up a game winning shot from way outside. Instead the senior went to the line and got to put up the game winning free throw.
DeAaron Watkins led the Maroons with 24 points. The 6’8” freshman hit six of nine from the charity stripe. Marcus Eaves finished with 22, hitting 10 of 14 from the stripe. Vante Wilkes had six, Danya Frazier had five, Quintin Rodgers, and Brayden Butler both finished with three points each, and Tre Carney and Destin Cheirs both finished with two each.
With the win the Maroons will play at 11:30am today.
