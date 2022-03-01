The Lady Maroons (24-5) have been known all season as a team that turns in big third quarters, and last night’s 2nd Region opener was no different as Madisonville used a 31-7 third period to catapult themselves to a 60-46 win over Lyon County (16-14) on their home court after trailing by 10 at the half.
The two teams met only once on the court during the regular season, back on Feb. 1, when the Lady Maroons handed Lyon County a lopsided 64-34 loss. Senior Camryn LaGrange lit the Lady Lyons up with 20 points that night, with Destiny Whitsell and Emilee Hallum both joining her in double digits with 16 and 14 respectively. Last night, for most of the game, it was a lot tighter than head coach Jeff Duvall would have liked.
The explosive, high scoring offense that has been a staple of the Lady Maroons this season was noticeably absent in the first half last night, with Madisonville turning in one of their lowest scoring sides of the season. They also gave up 10 points from the free throw line in the first two quarters, which was exactly their deficit at halftime.
Lyon County won the opening tip-off and converted it for two, which LaGrange answered to tie the game up. A series of turnovers by Madisonville allowed the Lady Lyons to take a 6-2 lead. They held the lead until the last 50 seconds of the quarter, when Kailey Barber sank a 3 to tie the game at 8-8, a score that stood until the buzzer.
Jaycee Noffsinger opened the second quarter with a three-pointer, giving the Lady Maroons a 11-8 lead, their first lead of the game, but from there Lady Lyon free throws would become a problem for Madisonville. With 3:38 on the clock, Lyon County would hit the first of two free throws, then grab a board from the second and sink an easy layup to go back ahead at 16-14. The Lady Lyons would convert on nine of thirteen from the charity strip to take a surprising 26-16 lead over the 7th District Champs heading into the locker room at the half. Madisonville would only hit one of four free throws in the period.
LaGrange got back-to-back-to-back baskets while grabbing a steal and forcing a jump ball that went in the Lady Maroons favor to help her team claw their way back to 26-22. Hallum would then cut the Lady Lyon’s lead to just one with an old fashioned three, and Noffsinger would give the Lady Maroons their first lead of the half with an inside jumper. The Lady Maroons would go on to outscore Lyon County 31-7 in the quarter to take a 47-33 lead into the final box.
The Lady Maroons, led largely by LaGrange, forced eight jump balls in the third quarter, frustrating and confusing a Lyon County offense that had seemed sure of itself during the first half.
The Lady Lyons seemed to regroup between the final two quarters, opening the last period with an 11-6 run to cut the Lady Maroons lead to nine at 53-44. That Lady Maroons would hold of the Lyon County rally to take a 60-46 win in the contest and advance to the regional semi-finals on Wednesday night where they will face Henderson at 6 p.m.
Webster County will face Crittenden County in the second game of the semifinals on Wednesday.
Madisonville-North 8-8-31-13 - 60
Lyon County 8-18-7-13 - 46
Scoring:
Madisonville: LaGrange 16, Whitsell 14, Lovan 10, Noffsinger 8, Barber 5, Sword 3, Hallum 3
Lyon County: Calista Collins 20, Smith 11, DeFow 7, Perry 2, Holland 2, Taylor 2, Butler 2
