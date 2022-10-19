Tuesday night in Caldwell County, the Lady Maroons captured the 7th district title, finishing off the Tigers in just three sets.
Caldwell County advanced to the championship match by defeating the Lady Storm in three sets on Monday night (25-21, 25-21, 25-16) but lost the championship game to the Lady Maroons in three (25-12, 25-15, 25-10).}
Madisonville was led by Kendrea White with 19 kills, Amya King, Ellie Hughes, and Kendrea White all had one block apiece in the match. Amya King led the team in assist with 30, Arian Gregory had 25 digs while teammate Kaitlyn Orange had 20. Mackenzie Stoltz, Amya King, and Kaitlyn Orange each had two service aces in the game. As a team the Lady Maroons had 35 kills, three blocks, 30 assist, 75 digs, and six service aces.
