After going 2-1 in the Bob Jones Classic in Alabama over the weekend, the Lady Maroons made their return to the Bluegrass state on Tuesday by claiming a two-hit 7-0 shutout over Caldwell County in their first district game of the season. With the win Madisonville advances to 8-3 on the season.
Sophomore Mackenzie Stoltz was huge for the Lady Maroons, getting in done in the circle, while leading Madisonville the the plate on her way to picking up her seventh win of the season.
After lead-off batter Zoe Davis popped out to left, Jaycee Noffsinger walked and Brenna Sherman hit a ground ball single down the third baseline. Noffsinger then put the Lady Maroons on the board with a steal of home, and a few pitches later Mackenzie Stoltz smacked a double to left, scoring Sherman to make it 2-0 and Young would make it 3-0, scoring on a ground ball by Addy Prow. Kennedy Justice and Sydney Skeen knocked in two more runs to put Madisonville ahead 5-0.
The Lady Maroons would score two more in the fifth while keeping Caldwell scoreless to take a 7-0 win.
Stoltz got the ‘W’ for the Lady Maroons, shutting down the Lady Tigers by not allowing a single run in the game. She moves to 7-1 with 71 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.73. She backed herself up at the plate, going four-for-four with three RBIs. Sherman, Prow, Justice and Skeen all had one hit each in the contest.
With the win the Lady Maroons move to 8-3 on the season.
2B B.Sherman, M.Stoltz, S.Skeen
TB. M.Stoltz 5, B.Sherman 3, S.Skeen 2, C.Young 1, K.Justice 1
SB. B.Sherman 3, J.Noffsinger 2, S.Springfield, C.Young, K.Rogers
Madisonville will return to action on Saturday when they head to E-town for the Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic. They are scheduled to play Central Hardin County at 10 a.m., Collins High School at 2 p.m. and Franklin Simpson at 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.