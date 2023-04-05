After going 2-1 in the Bob Jones Classic in Alabama over the weekend, the Lady Maroons made their return to the Bluegrass state on Tuesday by claiming a two-hit 7-0 shutout over Caldwell County in their first district game of the season. With the win Madisonville advances to 8-3 on the season.

Sophomore Mackenzie Stoltz was huge for the Lady Maroons, getting in done in the circle, while leading Madisonville the the plate on her way to picking up her seventh win of the season.

