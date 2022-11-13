Football Friday nights officially came to an end on Friday night when Madisonville-North Hopkins traveled to Bowling Green to face Warren East in the second round of the Class 4A 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals.
Unfortunately the Maroons fell short of the win, falling 28-17.
While the Raiders would score 15 points in the first half, the Maroon offense came out slow, failing to get on the board. But while the offense didn’t score, the Big M defense came through with two when defensive lineman Ricardo Polk recorded a safety for the Maroons. At the break the Maroons trailed 15-2.
Coming out of halftime the score remained the same until the end of the third with under a minute to go Madisonville would add six points from a Destin Cheirs touchdown and extra point from Tremaine Lovan to make it 15-9.
Going into the fourth quarter the Raiders had a penalty on the kick off for a block in the back field and the Maroon defense nearly got the safety again but Warren East Quarterback Dane Parsley Dane broke free and ran it 96 yards down the field to go up 22-9. Madisonville fought back in the fourth adding eight more points off a Tremaine Loven touchdown and two point conversion but with time running out the Raiders sealed the win 28-17.
“ I’m really proud of this team, we fought all year i couldn’t of asked for much more out of my guys” said Coach Price “ I’ve coached some of these guys since they where young boys and im really going to miss seeing them next year, and for us to end the season with a winning record just shows how hard they worked all season” added Coach Price.
The Maroons finished this season with a 7-5 record and went 3-1 in the District.
Madisonville Quarterback Wyatt Coleman went 9 for 16 for 160 yards with two touchdown Completions to Destin Cheirs and Tremaine Loven. Cheirs finished the night with 58 yards and six points while Lovan finished with 70 yards for seven points for the Maroons. As a team the Maroons had 117 rushing yards and 203 receiving yards.
Ty wheeler finished with two points off a two point conversion and Ricardo Polk had two points from a Safety in the first half.
