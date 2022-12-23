Wednesday night Madisonville-North Hopkins faced Owensboro Catholic in the championship game of the Maroon’s annual First United Bank Holiday Classic. That Maroons had to come from behind in the second half, but after four quarters they walked away with with the title.

Madisonville controlled the tip but failed to score on their first trip down the floor. The Aces hit the board first to take an early 2-0 lead. Marcus Eaves finally got the Maroons on the board two minutes in when he drove to the basket for a layup to make it 4-2, Aces. Catholic didn’t let up, but North never let the game get out of reach with the first quarter ending with the Maroons trailing 15-11.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.