Wednesday night Madisonville-North Hopkins faced Owensboro Catholic in the championship game of the Maroon’s annual First United Bank Holiday Classic. That Maroons had to come from behind in the second half, but after four quarters they walked away with with the title.
Madisonville controlled the tip but failed to score on their first trip down the floor. The Aces hit the board first to take an early 2-0 lead. Marcus Eaves finally got the Maroons on the board two minutes in when he drove to the basket for a layup to make it 4-2, Aces. Catholic didn’t let up, but North never let the game get out of reach with the first quarter ending with the Maroons trailing 15-11.
Both teams battled on both ends of the floor through the second quarter and when the smoke settled the Aces took a three point lead into the locker room with the Maroons trailing 29-26.
Madisonville spent most of their time on the charity strip in the third quarter hitting seven of eight and putting up a total of 13 points. Defensively the Maroons couldn’t contain the Aces offense, allowing several triples and second chance shots for a total of 18 points. Going into the final quarter of play Madisonville found themselves down by eight at 47-39.
Head Coach Jon Newton coached his team back from the jaws of defeat in the final eight minutes, eventually tying the game at 51. Brayden Butler knocked down a quick three for Madisonville a few trips later to take the lead 54-53. The Aces wouldn’t go away and came out of a timeout and drilled another triple to regain the lead 56-54. In the final minutes of the game Madisonville managed to rally, taking the win on Don Parson Court 68-61.
The Maroon’s Tre Carney was named player of the game. Marcus Eaves had 17 points and went nine of ten from the free throw line. DeAaron Watkins had 16, Tre Carney had eight, Brayden Butler finished with eight, Montea ratcliff finished with six points, Destin Cheirs had four, Lajuan McAdoo had three, Quintin Rodgers had three, Danye Frazier finished with two points and Vonte Wilkes finished with one point.
The Maroons will now get a brief Christmas break before return to action on Wednesday at the Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.