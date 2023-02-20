On Friday the Lady Maroons knocked off the Lady Eagles of Graves County who came into the game setting in second place in Region 1 wit a 23-6 record.

The Lady Maroons controlled the tip and quickly got on the board after Kailey Barber drilled a shot from behind the arc to take a 3-0 lead. Graves County had several empty trips and Madisonville took advantage of the situation to make it 6-0. The Lady Maroons where up 8-0 with 5:41 left in the first when Graves County had seen enough and called a timeout. After the break the Lady Eagles managed to regroup, but the Lady Maroons still went on to outscore the Lady Eagles 16-11 in the first quarter.

