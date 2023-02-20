On Friday the Lady Maroons knocked off the Lady Eagles of Graves County who came into the game setting in second place in Region 1 wit a 23-6 record.
The Lady Maroons controlled the tip and quickly got on the board after Kailey Barber drilled a shot from behind the arc to take a 3-0 lead. Graves County had several empty trips and Madisonville took advantage of the situation to make it 6-0. The Lady Maroons where up 8-0 with 5:41 left in the first when Graves County had seen enough and called a timeout. After the break the Lady Eagles managed to regroup, but the Lady Maroons still went on to outscore the Lady Eagles 16-11 in the first quarter.
The Lady Maroons continued to control things in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Eagles 15-6 on their way to a 31-17 halftime lead. Madisonville’s Amari Lovan added 13 points for the Lady Maroons in the period.
In the second half Graves County managed to find some offense after several Lady Eagles combined for four triples to outscore the Lady Maroons 18-16 but still trailed Madisonville 35-47 headed into the final quarter.
In the fourth quarter the Lady Maroons went cold but still managed to add nine more points to their total while the Lady Eagles outscored Madisonville 15-9 in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t enough and the Lady Maroons managed to survive a second half surge from Graves County to win 56-50.
Senior Amari Lovan led the Lady Maroons with 24 points, she went three of three from three point land, and three of three from the charity stripe. Destiny Whitsell and Riley Sword both grabbed 10 points each for the Lady Maroons, Kailey Barber had five, SaNya Carney finished with three, Bryanne Johnson and Jaycee Noffsinger both finished with two points each for the Lady Maroons.
With the Win the Lady Maroons finish the regular season with a 18-10 record.
Madisonville played Caldwell County last night in the opening round of the 7th District Tournament. The results came after press time.
