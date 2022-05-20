The thrill of victory, the agony of defeat.
The old television commercial from ABC’s Wild World of Sports sums up Thursday’s regional championship for the boys tennis team from Madisonville North Hopkins, and head coach Bryan Fazenbaker.
“Of all the teams and players I’ve had the honor of coaching, this group of young men will be the gold standard for the others to be measured by, in terms of the regional tournament anyway,” said Fazenbaker. “They achieved school firsts (for the boys teams) in number of players qualifying for state (5 of 6), most doubles or singles players in the semifinals 3 of 4, and most doubles or singles players in the finals (1 singles and 1 doubles team).”
The agony relates to the final scores. Caldwell County was able to catch the Maroons, defeating them in both the singles and doubles finals to edge them 10-9 for the team title.
The final day of regionals involved four matches, with the Maroons having players in three of them. Seniors Lukas Ramey and Adam Tagg, the Maroons number two doubles team faced off against Caldwell County’s number one doubles pair. Tagg and Ramey, with no post season experience but a ton of fight went toe to toe against the top seed in the region.
Tagg rejoined the tennis team this year after a four-year separation.
“Adam played for me when he was in middle school but joined the Maroons swim team and enjoyed tremendous success there,” said Fazenbaker. “For him to be able to pick tennis back up after that length of time is a real testament to his athletic ability.”
Ramey hasn’t played tennis very long himself. He played basketball for the Maroons until his Junior season.
“Lukas has worked his tail off the last two years and the results speak for themselves,” the coach said. “They both wanted to make the finals. But losing to a 1 seed 4 and 4 in the semifinals, when you’re not seeded, and going to state, is an outstanding achievement.”
Meanwhile the Maroons number one doubles team of Aidan Brummer and Braeden Bell also had their hands full with Henderson’s top doubles team.
“These two teams met a couple of weeks ago after I put Aidan and Braeden together as a doubles team,” said Fazenbaker. “Henderson’s pair got the better of us but there was a fierce competition that formed. I had a feeling there might be some fireworks today and from what I saw it was a highly competitive match played at a high level.”
The Maroons got out of the blocks early breaking the Colonels first service game. After trading service breaks the Maroons started to pull away with some outstanding tennis.
“I’ve not seen Braeden play like that,” said Fazenbaker. “He was all over the court hitting winner after winner. Aidan was serving well which helps when you’ve got one of the best serves in the region.”
Set point in the first set saw Bell hit 4 straight shots from all over the court culminating with an overhead winner to win the first set 6-4. From there the Maroons never took their foot off the accelerator finishing the set 6-2 to take the match.
“That’s what I thought was possible when I put them together,” said Fazenbaker. “It doesn’t always work out the way you plan but it did this time.”
Meanwhile on the singles courts the Maroons top player Nate Crick was playing a familiar foe, Henderson’s Mason Bridgeman. The two met twice during the regular season with Crick never losing a set and winning twice. This day would be no different. While the play was fierce and the longest match (to that point) of the day, Crick pulled out a routine 6-3, 6-1 win. Which setup the final two matches of the year.
The doubles match started first. The pressure was palpable causing both teams to struggle to hold their serves. The first set was tied at 6-6 and would be decided by a 7-point tiebreaker. With Madisonville leading 6-4, Caldwell County reeled off 4 straight points to take the set. The Maroons weren’t able to recover losing the second set and the match. This meant whoever won the singles final would take the team title as well.
In the singles final, Nathaniel Crick did something he had never done. He won a set against Caldwell’s Ryan Hammett and number 1 seed. Crick had complete command of the set winning 6-2.
“There’s a reason Hammett got the number 1 seed,” said Fazenbaker. “He’s talented, and he figures out ways to win. Nate has really struggled against Ryan but we had a game plan and he executed it to perfection in the first set.”
In the second set, Hammett returned to form winning the set. The regional singles and team crowns would be decided by a 10-point super tiebreaker. Hammett got out early and was up 4-1 before Crick mounted a comeback. With Hammett maintaining a 2-point cushion Crick hit a drop shot which appeared to bounce twice before Hammett reached it to hit a winner. It was Hammett’s call and he felt he reached it I time, and he retained the point.
“It was right in front of the majority of the crowd and appeared, at least to me, to bounce twice,” said Fazenbaker. “It was a 2-point swing, in essence. It’s undoubtedly the most ridiculous rule in tennis to have the person hitting (or trying to hit) the ball make that call without the ability to question or replay the point. It’s not fair to either player. I’ve had the ball bounce just like that and I couldn’t tell if I hit in time or not. I’m sure Ryan honestly thought he hit it. But that’s tennis. It didn’t decide the match, but it tipped the scale.”
From there, Hammett continued his stellar play and won the super tiebreaker 10-7.
“My hats off to Coach Hammett and the entire Caldwell County team,” said Fazenbaker. “They all played hard but were gentlemen in the process. We didn’t lose. We got beat today. That’s tennis and that’s life. Congratulations on a great tournament.”
Coach Fazenbaker was named the Region 2 boys Tennis Coach of the Year by the region’s coaches and the state coaches association, while coach Mary Schalk took those honors for the girl’s.
The Maroon skipper was upbeat the next day.
“I cannot express how proud I am of this team,” said Fazenbaker. “After losing 4 of my top six to graduation last year and only having 6 high school players, my expectations were certainly muted at the beginning of the year. I didn’t realize I had a squad of coachable overachievers who worked their tails off and put the team first. They are all going to be successful in whatever they pursue. It was an honor to coach them.”
