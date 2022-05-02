The Lady Maroons knocked off the number six team in the state on Monday, following a weekend in which they won one game while picking up their third loss of the season in another.
On Monday, No. 15 Madisonville-North hosted #6 ranked Daviess County. The Lady Panthers jumped out in front during their first at bat, claiming a 5-0 lead that they held onto until the very last batter of the contest.
The Lady Maroons began clawing their way back in the third inning when Brenna Sherman sent a two run homer over the right field wall to make it 5-2. They posted another run in the bottom of the fourth and one in the bottom of the sixth to head into the seventh inning trailing 5-4.
After holding the Lady Panthers scoreless in in top half, Jaycee Noffsinger led off the bottom of the seventh with a single. Brenna Sherman then walked. Chloe Young hit a one run single to tie the game at 5-all. Daviess County intentionally walked Amber Osborne, then got back-to-back strikeouts to bring up junior Kaydence Seargent. She sent a bunt up the middle to the pitcher, giving Sherman enough time to cross the plate for the 6-5.
Paige Patterson got the win. In seven innings she gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
1B: J. Noffsinger 1, C. Young 1, A. Osborne 1, M. Stoltz, K. Seargent 1, K. Justice 1
2B: P. Patterson, K. Seargent
HR: B. Sherman
The Lady Maroons split a pair of games over the weened, shutting out Logan County while dropping a close game to No. 27 Christian County.
Madisonville was in complete control in their match against the Lady Cougars. They scored eight runs in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth to bring the game to an early conclusion at 11-0.
Through five inning in the circle, Paige Patterson allowed just two hits and no earned runs to take the “W.” Brenna Sherman led the offense with three RBIs.
1B: Z. Davis 2, M. Stoltz 2, J. Noffsinger 1, B. Sherman 1, K. Seargent 1, K. Justice
2B:P. Patterson, B. Sherman
3B: A. Osbrone
In their second game of the day, the Lady Maroons had the lead for most of the game. Madisonville led 3-2 after one, then the Lady Colonels tied it up in the bottom of the second. The Lady Maroons retook the lead at 4-3 with one run in the top of the third, and held it until the very end.
Madisonville added two runs in the top of the sixth to head into the final inning with a somewhat comfortable 6-3 lead.
Christian County scored one run early in the inning to make it 6-4, but the Madisonville quickly got two outs to get the end of the game in sight. That was when Aalaisha McGregor smashed a three run walk-off over the centerfield wall to claim victory at 7-6.
Stoltz is scored with the loss. Through seven innings she allowed 12 hits and seven earned runs while striking out five.
1B: M. Stoltz 2, K. Justice 2, B. Sherman 1, K. Seargent 1,
2B: B. Sherman, J. Noffsinger
