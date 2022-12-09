Thursday night the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons fell short of the win despite a late rally against the Union County Bravettes.
Union County came out to grab a quick 7-0 lead to start the game. Madisonville stormed back and by the end of the quarter Lady Maroons Jaycee Noffsinger and Destiny Whitsell had managed to put eight points on the board.
In the second quarter the Lady Maroons got a little better scoring wise but had a scary moment around the five minute mark when Lady Maroon Amari Loven went down. She was sidelined for the rest of the game with what officials now saw was a bad ankle sprain. Madisonville went into the half trailing 23-18.
Coming out of the half, Whitsell took over and scored 11 points of the teams 21 in the third quarter. The Lady Maroons trailed the Bravettes by just two going into the homestretch at 41-39.
The fourth quarter was mostly spent at the free throw line for Union County with Bravette Madison Morris scoring 12 at the charity stripe. For the game she went 17 of 20 from free-throw line, which was the difference maker for the game with a final score of 57-63.
Destiny Whitsell finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, two assist, and two of three from the free throw line. Jaycee Noffsinger finished with 15, a perfect two of two from the stripe, six rebounds, two steals and three of seven behind the arc. Riley Sword had 10 points, four assist, and three steals. Kailey Barber had five points , three rebounds and two steal. SaNya Carney finished with four points, going two for two at the free throw line, and three rebounds. Amari Loven before being sidelined in the second quarter had two points and three rebounds.
Union County as a team shot a total of 26 free throws in the game making 19 of them. The Lady Maroons shot 13 free throws hitting eight of them.
