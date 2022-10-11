After finishing the first round in 12th place at 7 over par on Friday, Madisonville-North Hopkins junior Karra Tucker turned in a stellar performance in the second round of the 2022 Leachman Buick, GMC, Cadillac KHSAA Girls’ State Golf Championship on Saturday to climb to 7th in the final standings.
Tucker once again struggled slightly on the back nine to start the day, turning in four bogies and one birdie to end the half at three over par for the day, 10 over for the tournament.
It was on the front nine in the second half of the day that the Lady Maroon shined. Tucker sank four birdies one one bogey on the side to turn in a three under par half, pulling her daily total to even par and her tournament total to seven over.
That was good enough to earn her the number seven finish spot in the state tournament, six strokes off the lead.
