Lady Maroon head coach Jason Patterson promised that his team was going to score a lot of runs this season, and his ladies haven’t disappointed. In just four games, Madisonville-North Hopkins have had 40 runners cross the plate. The latest came in a 9-2 win over Christian County on Monday.
Sophomore Mackenzie Stoltz got the start and threw the complete game for the Lady Maroons. Through seven innings she gave up six hits and two earned runs, while striking out 15 batters.
Lady Maroon standout Brenna Sherman took one deep to right field on a solo homerun to give Madisonville a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
The Lady Colonels tied the game 1-1 in the top of the fourth, but Madisonville battled their way back in the bottom half. Alarryia Jones singled on a ground ball to center field, scoring Addy Prow from third and Jaycee Noffsinger from second to take a 3-1 lead into the top of the fifth.
Christian County added one more run in the fifth to make it 3-2, and it was at that point that Madisonville got their bats going. Jaycee Noffsinger sparked a six run rally for Madisonville after she doubled on a fly ball to center field and two batters later she managed to steal home on a wild pitch to make it home to make it 4-2. Sharman hit her second homerun of the night two batters later sending a blast over the scoreboard to make it 7-2. Stoltz then smacked a two run homer over the centerfield fence to make it 9-2.
The Lady Maroons held the Lady Colonels in the top of the seventh to grab their fourth win of the year with a final score of 9-2.
Mackenzie Stoltz got he win for the Lady Maroons. Through four games this season she has given up just 19 hits and seven earned runs for an ERA of 2.13.
Sherman and Chloe Young led the way for the Lady Maroons with a pair of hits, while Zoe Davis, Kaydence Seargant, Stoltz, Niffsinger and Jones all had one hit. Sherman recorded three RBIs, while Stoltz and Jones had two apiece.
