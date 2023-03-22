Lady Maroon Brenna Sherman

Lady Maroons catcher Brenna Sherman catches a strike on Monday against Christian County. Madisonville won the game 9-2

 by TJ Brasher/Sports reporter/tbrasher@the-messenger.com

Lady Maroon head coach Jason Patterson promised that his team was going to score a lot of runs this season, and his ladies haven’t disappointed. In just four games, Madisonville-North Hopkins have had 40 runners cross the plate. The latest came in a 9-2 win over Christian County on Monday.

Sophomore Mackenzie Stoltz got the start and threw the complete game for the Lady Maroons. Through seven innings she gave up six hits and two earned runs, while striking out 15 batters.

