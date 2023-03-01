The Lady Maroon’s season came to a screeching halt on Tuesday night when they faced Henderson County in the first round of the Region 2 Tournament on their home court.

The Lady Colonels, this year’s 6th District Champions, came into the post season as the only team not to lose a game to a Region 2 opponent during the regular season, and they kept that trend going by knocking off Madisonville 56-44.

