The Lady Maroon’s season came to a screeching halt on Tuesday night when they faced Henderson County in the first round of the Region 2 Tournament on their home court.
The Lady Colonels, this year’s 6th District Champions, came into the post season as the only team not to lose a game to a Region 2 opponent during the regular season, and they kept that trend going by knocking off Madisonville 56-44.
The Lady Colonels controlled the tip and drew a foul on the way to the basket. Henderson’s Brooklyn Gibson nailed one of two to take an early 1-0 lead over the Lady Maroons. They added a three pointer to stretch their lead to 4-0 before Madisonville head coach Jeff Duvall had seen enough and called a time out.
The Lady Maroons found some life following a pep talk from their skipper, eventually putting 11 points on the board before the end of the quarter, but they still trailed the Lady Colonels 17-11 after eight minutes.
In the second quarter the Lady Colonels outscored the Lady Maroons 15-7 to take a 14 point lead. Madisonville headed into the locker room trailing 32-18.
Madisonville’s defense found their footing in the third quarter, holding Henderson to 10 points, but the Lady Maroon offense only managed to add 10 of their own. They headed into the final quarter facing the same 14 point deficit they had taken to the locker room, going into the final quarter down 42-28.
The Lady Maroons managed a valiant effort in the final eight minutes, led by Riley Sword who suddenly got hot from outside. The sophomore hit three from outside to help Madisonville put up 16 points in the quarter, but the Lady Colonels still managed to pour in 14 points of their own and held on to claim a 56-44 win.
“Not the ending we wanted but super proud of the fight these girls have had the last month,” said Coach Duvall. “We lost a few games along the way I thought we should have won but sometimes the ball don’t bounce in your favor every game.”
Senior Amari Lovan led the Lady Maroons with 13 points in her final game, she went five of six from the stripe. Junior Destiny Whitsell had 11 and went three of five from the charity stripe. Sophomore Riley Sword nailed three shots frim behind the arc for nine points, while Sophomore Jaycee Noffsinger had six and Sophomore Bryanne Johnson added five points.
The Lady Maroons finish the season with a 19-12 overall record. They went 11-7 in the region and 5-3 in the district.
Henderson will move on to face Christian County on Friday night.
The Maroons will lose two seniors from this squad, Amari Lovan and Katelyn McGowan.
“We have a great group of young ladies and a great core coming back,” Duvall said. “Last night they could have folded and just handed it to Henderson but they fought hard all night.”
