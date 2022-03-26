Trevin Smith, senior at North Hopkins High School, signed with Bethel University in Tennessee, yesterday during his an event from the high school library.
With family, friends, coaches and teammates in attendance, coach Chris Price shared how proud of Trevin he is.
“This is a tremendous honor. This is a guy who stayed after to lift weights. During the pandemic time, when everyone’s wearing masks, guess what, he was in there. Him and his friend Terrance were in there every single day. I can say a lot of things about Trevin, we go way back. One of the things that sticks out most to me about Trevin is that he’s a leader. If I told him one thing, he be like, yes coach. He does exactly what I ask him to do. He is an A student, he’s an excellent young man on and off the field,” Maroons head coach, Chris Price.
“There are some guys going down tomorrow (to Bethel for a visit), when coaches see who you are and the type of character you have, and where you come from, they’re gonna know that you influence these guys. This is gonna be the gateway for more guys to play at the next level,” coach Kohl Arnett said. “I am happy for your opportunity.”
Smith also ran track in addition to football. His work ethic was second to none, according to coaches. His leadership on and off the field, and especially in the weight room really motivated everyone on the team.
“I stole him for track too,” Track Coach, Branden Higginson said. “The biggest reason I wanted him out for track, whenever we needed him to do something he was working on it. You can’t sleep on guys like that. I appreciate being able to coach you the last two years and wish you good luck.”
“First off, I’d like to thank God for this opportunity,” Trevin Smith said. “Secondly, I like to thank my family and parents for guiding me through life and helping me not to make mistakes. Next I’d like to thank my coaches for teaching me discipline and for giving me the opportunity to show what I can do. Lastly, I’d like to thank all my friends for making me better and making my years at North Hopkins fun.”
Bethel University, in McKenzie, Tennessee, is a part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), Division I level, primarily competing in the Mid-South Conference.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.