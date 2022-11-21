Burgett pic

Jay Burgett celebrates with Latrell Parker, Zach Carl and Elijah Bradley during Madisonville North Hopkins’ game against Hopkins County Central on Oct. 2, 2020. Burgett resigned as head coach of the Maroons on Thursday.

 File photo/The Messenger

Editor

Madisonville-North Hopkins head football coach Chris Price took to Facebook over the weekend to help out a friend and his predecessor, former Maroon head coach Jay Burgett

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.