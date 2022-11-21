Editor
Madisonville-North Hopkins head football coach Chris Price took to Facebook over the weekend to help out a friend and his predecessor, former Maroon head coach Jay Burgett
Editor
According to Price, “On Nov. 30, Jay Burgett will have open heart surgery to fix a rare heart defect. The procedure is so rare that only 5 doctors in the world have performed the surgery.”
He said that the procedure will require Burgett to reman in the hospital for at least 30 days. In order to help with expenses during that time, his family has set up a GoFundMe account for those who would like to donate.
“He has given all he has to the program and the community,” Price said. “I ask that you intercede on his behalf.”
He added, “While insurance is taking care of a portion of his medical bills, there is no assistance for his family who will be staying in a hotel next to the Cleveland Clinic during that time frame.”
Burgett was a part of the Maroon football program for 12 years, serving as head coach during his final four seasons with the team. During that time Madisonville recorded a 29-16 record, including two trips to the post season. During the 2019 season the Maroons went all the way to the semifinal round of the Class 4A 2019 UK Orthopaedics/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl.
Coach Burgett’s GoFundMe can be found at: https://gofund.me/1397270a
