Last Thursday the 2022 Kentucky Football Coaches Association Named Madisonville-North Hopkins Head Football Coach Chris Price the 4A District one Coach of the Year.
“This award is really deserving of our seniors, coaching staff, and the buy-in of our young guys in the program,” Price said on social media. “Our seniors have built a lasting foundation that our young guys can inherit and build on. The other coaches that voted for me, I tip my hat to you, and respectfully say thank you”
