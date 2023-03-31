The Lady Maroons tennis team claimed a 6-3 win over the Apollo Lady Aces last Saturday in Madisonville.
Kiley Demoss (8-1), Albany Ray (8-6) Caroline Lovvorn (8-6) and Mia Newcom (8-3) all claimed victory in their singles matches, while the duos of Demoss and Necome (8-1); and Lovvorn and Ray (8-3) took doubles matches.
